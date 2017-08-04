Shawn Mendes Wants You To Smell Like Him

You can now smell like Shawn Mendes! Let’s hope it’s how he smells pre-show and not post-show.

With Shawn Mendes’ ever growing popularity, it seemed only a matter of time before he had a clothing line, shoes, or fragrance named after him. And the time has come. You can now buy Shawn Mendes Signature Fragrance for men and women!

The fragrance was launched this morning exclusively for consumers in the US. You can get it now at Shawn’s website or most retail chains for $59.50

Twitter, as always, had some pretty awesome reactions to the launch.

Sugar maple accord so basically maple syrup. That’s the Canada. #ShawnSignature pic.twitter.com/oxBNZQL3k1 — hana (@honestomato) August 4, 2017

what if u buy #ShawnSignature and wear it before m&g and when u go u realize u and shawn smell the same, so does everyone else in the room 😂 — g (@alittletooshawn) August 4, 2017

If it smells bad I’m gonna ask Them to take out The liquid so I still can get The bottle bc It’s so pretty! #ShawnSignature — KeciaFromCopenhagen (@Mendeswierdo) August 4, 2017

IT’S LITERALLY THE MOST CANADIAN PERFUME EVER AND ITS NOT AVAILABLE IN CANADA #ShawnSignature — Best Shawn Vocals (@shawnvocalsvine) August 4, 2017