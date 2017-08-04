Shawn Mendes Wants You To Smell Like Him
By Garfield
|
Aug 4, 2017 @ 2:07 PM

You can now smell like Shawn Mendes! Let’s hope it’s how he smells pre-show and not post-show.

With Shawn Mendes’ ever growing popularity, it seemed only a matter of time before he had a clothing line, shoes, or fragrance named after him. And the time has come. You can now buy Shawn Mendes Signature Fragrance for men and women!

The fragrance was launched this morning exclusively for consumers in the US. You can get it now at Shawn’s website or most retail chains for $59.50

Twitter, as always, had some pretty awesome reactions to the launch.

