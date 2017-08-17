Shawn Mendes To Perform at The Return of MTV Unplugged

Shawn Mendes tells Variety that a clip from 1992 of Pearl Jam performing on MTV Unplugged got him hooked on the concept.

Shawn Mendes will be performing at the return of MTV’s Unplugged series on September 8th from the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. This incarnation of Unplugged will mirror that of the 2009 reboot of the series; different artists will be recorded live, performing from different venues all over the US.

Mendes finds himself in good company as a future alumni of MTV Unplugged. Previous performers include Nirvana, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lil Wayne, and Adele.

Amani Duncan, SVP of MTV and Executive In Charge of Music for Unplugged had this to say about the series’ return:

“It gives us an opportunity to bring back nostalgia and also recruit an entirely new consumer who may not know what ‘Unplugged’ was because they weren’t born.””

Who do you want to see perform on Unplugged?