Say it isn’t so!!! Sharknado is coming to an end after the 6th movie this summer!

Their last panel at Comic-Con is tonight. “Syfy” has decided to end “Sharknado” with the sixth movie that will see the cast traveling through time. TRAVELING THROUGH TIME GUYS!!!!! Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Vivica A. Fox will all be back.

The biggest question is, what in the heck with Tara Reid and Ian Ziering now do with their time??

See Sharknado 6 on August 19!

