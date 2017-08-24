Shania Twain Throws Major Shade at Brad Pitt

Shania Twain has come clean about that Brad Pitt name drop in her song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and it’s hilarious!

Canadian born country singer Shania Twain was a pretty big deal in the country renaissance days of the late 90’s and early 00’s. In 1997, she released her 3rd studio album titled “Come On Over“. It was a massive album, chock full of hits for Twain. But, one particular song always piqued the interest of her fan-base because of one line in the song.

The song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” included a line about Brad Pitt and the whole verse goes like this…

Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt

That don’t impress me much

So you got the looks but have you got the touch

Don’t get me wrong, yeah I think you’re alright

But that won’t keep me warm in the middle of the night

That don’t impress me much

This left many people wondering what she had against Brad Pitt. Shania has finally come clean about what it all means and its not good news for Brad Pitt.

“I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of Brad and Gwyneth where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine, which Pitt later successfully sued for publishing the paparazzi photos]. And this was like all the rage. I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss.

via Billboard

One thing is certain; Shania isn’t impressed with Brad Pitt. But, is it his looks or something else she may have seen in that photo that was ‘unimpressive’?

In other news, Shania Twain is releasing a new album on September 29th titled “Shania Now”. That same day, new albums from Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will be released.