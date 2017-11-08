‘Shameless’ Star Arrested For DUI

Crying in the corner real quick…

Ethan Cutkosky, who plays Carl on the hit show ‘Shameless,’ was arrested and booked for DUI Thursday in the L.A. area.

TMZ said:

Law enforcement sources tell us, Ethan was driving his orange BMW at around 10:30 PM and began to straddle the traffic lanes, which prompted cops to pull him over. We’re told he did poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested on the spot.

Law enforcement says officers smelled marijuana in the car during the stop, and our sources say Ethan admitted he’d been smoking weed that night.

We’re told police drew Ethan’s blood for toxicology testing, which is pending.