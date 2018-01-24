These Sexy Camels Were Kicked Out Of A Beauty Contest!

A herd of camel walk through the wild in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Well, not the camels in the picture, but 12 sexy camels WERE kicked out of beauty contest for using Botox in Saudi Arabia!

Get this, during a “camel beauty contest” judges found out they were given Botox to improve their features and disqualified them from competing. Apparently, in this beauty pageant camels are judged not only on their size and hump, but also their “droopy lip and large features.”

That’s why some “cheaters” use Botox and fillers to enhance the camel’s sexy features. Who knew?