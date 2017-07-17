Setting The Bar: Try Not To Cause $200k Damage Taking Selfie

A woman in Los Angeles has reportedly destroyed $200,000 worth of art after triggering a domino effect while taking a selfie.

Security camera footage from the art gallery shows the woman crouching down to take a selfie then falling backwards, knocking over the display pillar behind her triggering a domino effect.

One artist involved in the exhibition said that three sculptures are damaged beyond repair, and that total damages are estimated to be around $200,000.

But some are questioning whether the incident was a PR stunt because the way the sculptures fell over perfectly like dominos.