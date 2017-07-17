Setting The Bar: Try Not To Cause $200k Damage Taking Selfie
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 17, 2017 @ 5:30 AM

A woman in Los Angeles has reportedly destroyed $200,000 worth of art after triggering a domino effect while taking a selfie.

Security camera footage from the art gallery shows the woman crouching down to take a selfie then falling backwards, knocking over the display pillar behind her triggering a domino effect.

One artist involved in the exhibition said that three sculptures are damaged beyond repair, and that total damages are estimated to be around $200,000.

But some are questioning whether the incident was a PR stunt because the way the sculptures fell over perfectly like dominos.

Related Content

Misspelled School Sign Unnoticed For Months
Setting the Bar: Dude Goes Bananas Over M&M&#...
Setting The Bar: Guess You’re Here About The...
Professor Takes Selfies For Nearly 30 Years
He Called 911 For The Craziest Reason
This Little Girl’s Attempt At Drawing Giraff...
Comments