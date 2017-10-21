Sesame Street Parodies The Walking Dead; Thousand of Cookies Die

You know you’ve made it when a children’s program parodies your work. That’s the case for The Walking Dead and Sesame Street’s parody “The Walking Gingerbread”.
On the eve of The Walking Dead’s 100th episode and season 8 premiere, Sesame Street has capitalized on the show’s success with their own take on the zombie spectacular. Sesame Street presents; The Walking Gingerbread.
In the parody, Cookie Monster plays the muppet equivalent of Rick Grimes. Cookie Monster wakes from a seemingly long slumber and immediately feels the need for his go-to snack, cookies. Then, the attack of “The Walking Gingerbread” begins. You have GOT to watch this.