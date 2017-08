Remember we told you about Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry looking cozy? There was a pic of them at a restaurant that got out…and now three servers from the hotel bar where it was taken are out of a job. Not because any of them took the photo, but because they didn’t prevent a guest from taking it. Pics are banned at the bar.

Sources are saying they were in a large group and it wasn’t as intimate as it was insinuated. He is engaged to FKA Twigs.

