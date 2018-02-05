Selfie Kid Is Our Favorite Thing To Come Out Of The Super Bowl
By Kelly K
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 6:07 AM

The Internet can’t even with Selfie Kid, whose real name is Ryan McKenna.  He’s the one who took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his halftime performance, after which he awkwardly looked around, then finally decided to check his phone. What was he doing looking at his phone while an international superstar danced next to him and a hundred-million people watched on TV? Not sure…but the Internet has many guesses. They are all GLORIOUS.

