Selena’s Instagram Is Private Because She’s Mad

Selena Gomez has set her Instagram to private after sharing a post calling out a recent profile about her… published on Billboard. She said, “Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things.”

She was ticked off at this line: “There’s a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez’s North Hollywood home. ‘I know, I know,’ says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn’t quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. ‘It was a gift, and at first I thought, This is so ridiculous, I can’t wait until I give it away to another person.”

The profile was published on November 30th as part of Billboard’s “Women of Year” issue.

