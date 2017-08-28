Selena’s Instagram Hacked, Posts Nudes of Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez‘ Instagram account was taken down briefly after it was hacked and the alleged hacker shared nude pictures of Justin Bieber.

The celebrity nude photo leak is beginning to become an almost daily occurrence. It’s becoming so frequent that the casual observer might begin to think that perhaps these “leaks” are orchestrated; in the hopes of keeping the would-be victim in the lime-light. Conspiracy theories aside, it’s happened again.

This time, a hacker was able to gain access into Selena Gomez’ Instagram account. Once inside, this hacker posted nude photos of Justin Bieber. However, these photos weren’t new. They were the same ones published by the paparazzi back in 2015 when Bieber was snapped on vacation in Bora Bora.

Since the writing of this article, Selena’s instagram has been reinstated and the photos of Justin Bieber have been taken down.

Photo Courtesy: Bernadette Giacomazzo/PR Photos