Selena Is Shacking Up With The Weeknd…And Doesn’t Have Any Friends

Selena Gomez is talking about how fame and social media have affected her happiness and friendships in a new interview.

She said, “You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends. I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone.” Gomez said it’s important to find people who respect and want the best for you.

Selena did say social media is an amazing way to stay connected, but sometimes it’s too much information.

Last year Gomez took a break from Twitter and Instagram because she felt people knew too much about her life.

BTW…she and The Weeknd have reportedly moved in together in New York’s Greenwich Village.

They’ve shacked up in “a low-rise luxury building in the heart of the Village” that typically goes for about $16,000 a month.

The two were first spotted packing on the PDA in January and have been hot and heavy since then.