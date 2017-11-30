Selena Reveals Why She Reunited With Justin Bieber

In a recent interview with E!, Selena Gomez revealed why she got back together with Justin Bieber and it’s not as surprising as you might think.

I’m pretty sure we can all agree that when Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber split up that we all knew they would be getting back together at some point. It was only a matter of time. Then, along came The Weeknd and it looked like we might be wrong. Their very public romance seemed to be going strong and on a path to marriage. Then almost out of nowhere, their relationship was over and literally over night, Selena was back in the company of Justin Bieber.

In a recent interview with E!, Selena revealed why she got back together with Justin and why she’s keeping all of her past friends and flames close.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general,”

Speaking on the topic of her friends from Wizards of Waverly Place, Joe and Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato; Selena had this to say:

“We’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is.”

And as for reuniting with Justin Bieber, whom her family and friends don’t approve of:

“It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself. It’s me going to get coffee earlier this morning and talking with a woman who was celebrating her birthday and going to Disneyland for the first time. I told her about my favorite things there, and she got excited, and then I got excited because she was excited. The littlest things are impactful.”

So there you have it. Like it or not, her and the Biebs are back together and it looks like it could be for the long haul this time.