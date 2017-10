Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had breakfast together yesterday and were seen at church together. Us Weekly says it all looked friendly…no hand holding or anything and he did pay for her. It’s the third time they have been spotted hanging out again recently…The Weeknd is on tour. Sources are saying he knows about all of this and is fine with it…but then there’s this little nugget.

He unfollowed her friends and mom on Instagram. Uh oh.

MORE HERE