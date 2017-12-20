Selena Gomez’s Mom Taken To Hospital Because of Justin Bieber?

There’s two sides to this story.

The first is that Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, was admitted to the hospital due to an argument she had with Selena over her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The other story is that it somewhat had to do with Justin Bieber:

“It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay. This wasn’t just about Justin,” a source tells People, adding “It’s true her family doesn’t approve of Justin, but this wasn’t just over a fight about him.”

“Justin knows Selena’s family is not happy about her dating him,” the source says. “He has known for a long time. But he is adamant that he has changed and is a better boyfriend now. He will keep trying to prove himself to her family.”

Hope she feels better soon!