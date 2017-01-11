Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hot-n-Heavy!?

It seems the new Hollywood couple everyone is surprised about is The Weeknd and Selena Gomez.

Pics just leaked of the two making out on the street as they waited for their car. They looked pretty cozy.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Making Out (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/jTBlzhPj9d — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2017

Here’s the problem…. he is Selena’s good friend’s ex. Well… sort of. Gomez and Gigi Hadid are besties. Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister, dated The Weeknd not too long ago. That’s breaking a little girl code right?!

Another problem we see, The Weeknd continuously sings about being a man of many women. He’s not really the monogamous type it seems, based on his lyrics. A “Starboy” is pretty much a playboy. He also is a big fan of doing cocaine in his songs. Not sure this is the best match up for a girl who openly struggles with anxiety and depression. Bad recipe!

Thoughts?