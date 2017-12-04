Selena Gomez Tearfully Accepts Woman of the Year Award By Ben Davis | Dec 4, 2017 @ 6:01 AM Selena Gomez gave an emotional speech about her journey through life and music while accepting the award for Billboard’s Woman Of The Year. Her best friend, Fancia Raisia, who recently gave Selena a kidney presented her with the award. BillboardFrancia RaisakidneySelena GomezWoman of the Year Related Content Selena Is Shacking Up With The Weeknd…And Do... Selena And Justin Grab Breakfast…The Weeknd ... Selena Is Taking A Break Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Kidney Transplant Jelena Get All Kissy In Public The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Call It Quits