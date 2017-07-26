Selena Gomez Releases Official “Fetish” Video

Selena Gomez released the OFFICIAL video for her new song “Fetish” a couple hours ago and it’s…um…naughty.

I’m not gonna lie, I blushed a little bit when I watched the video. Selena is certainly coming into her own and it seems as though this new album will feature her embracing her own sexuality. When you consider almost every portion of her personal life has been on display for the past couple years, it’s not surprising the new album would take this direction.

She’s also been pushing the boundaries of her own creativity by broadening her horizons to now include the title of Executive Producer for a Television Series on her resume.

I think the point I’m trying to make, is this; those who are hoping to see the innocent Selena of days gone by are going to be disappointed. For those that have grown up with her, this new song and album will be nothing more than another step in the walk of life.

All of that said and I certainly hope you read all the way before pushing play on the video. I wouldn’t watch the video at work, if I were you.