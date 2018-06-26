Selena Gomez, Jack Black And Other Celebs Go To A Very Special Prom
By Kelly K
Jun 26, 2018 @ 8:39 AM
Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Selena Gomez, Jack Black and some Grey’s Anatomy cast members spent their Saturday night.

They were at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County for their 17th annual Oncology Prom, themed “Around the World in One Night.”

Selena posed for selfies with fans and even goofed around in the photobooth. They do this every year focusing on supporting teens aged 14 to 19 who are either cancer survivors or currently undergoing treatment.

