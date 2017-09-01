Selena Gomez Braces for Private Photo Leak

Last week we reported that Selena Gomez‘ Instagram account had been hacked. Now, she’s preparing for a leak of some of her private photos.

Celebrity hackers have their sights fixed on Selena Gomez. Last week, they hacked her Instagram account. While they had access, the posted nude photos of Justin Bieber. They weren’t new photos. They were the same ones paparazzi had taken a couple years ago when Bieber was on vacation in Bora, Bora.

The aspect of the Instagram attack that’s bothering most celebrities is that the hackers had access to private messages. These same private messages that no doubt included racy photos. The Hollywood elite would do well to begin mass deleting anything they wouldn’t want the public to see.

Selena, along with a host of other Hollywood stars and starlets have all been implored to change their passwords and increase the security on their social media accounts in the wake of these attacks. However, something tells me the leaks are far from over. Prepare for the inevitable Selena leak.

