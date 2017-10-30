Selena Gets Emotional Talking About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is opening up about her kidney transplant today and tomorrow on the Today Show with her friend and donor. She says “My kidneys were just done. That was it.” She underwent the transplant in secret in May, revealing it only in September. It was all a result of complications from lupus, which she’s struggled with openly for years.

BTW…Justin Bieber and Selena had breakfast together yesterday. It’s the third time they have been spotted hanging out again recently…The Weeknd is on tour. PIC HERE