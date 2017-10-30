Selena Gets Emotional Talking About Her Kidney Transplant
By Kelly K
|
Oct 30, 2017 @ 7:03 AM

Selena Gomez is opening up about her kidney transplant today and tomorrow on the Today Show with her friend and donor.  She says “My kidneys were just done. That was it.” She underwent the transplant in secret in May, revealing it only in September. It was all a result of complications from lupus, which she’s struggled with openly for years.

BTW…Justin Bieber and Selena had breakfast together yesterday. It’s the third time they have been spotted hanging out again recently…The Weeknd is on tour. PIC HERE

Related Content

Jennifer Garner Gets Emotional Over “Hamilto...
Justin Bieber Wants You To Be Nicer To His GF
Carson Daly Discovered A Family Secret
Justin Bieber Performing Alone In a Bar Gives Us W...
See Harrison Ford’s Taxiway Landing That Got...
Tom Cruise Shuts Down Production on MI6
Comments