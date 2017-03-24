Selena Is Caught On Video Covering Up Ariana’s Magazine Cover With Her Own

Selena Gomez was spotted covering a magazine stand with her own Vogue issue.

She ended up covering up Ariana Grande’s Cosmo cover and people on Twitter noticed.

Selena Gomez covering a magazine stand with her new US Vogue magazine issue. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nVLvhUYVxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2017

One person said, “How dare she cover Ariana? She’s desperate to be famous and relevant.”

Another said, “She’s covering Ariana’s magazine cover. Imagine being this desperate.”

In other Selena news…she says she was bullied during her days on the Disney Channel, which she described as “the biggest high school in the world.” She got the rights to author Jay Asher’s novel “Thirteen Reasons Why”, which is a story about a student who takes her own life after being relentlessly tormented at school. She is now producing as a show for Netflix.

When asked why she wanted the rights she said, “I think he understood that I knew what it meant to be bullied.”

She added “I went to the biggest high school in the world, which is the Disney Channel.”

