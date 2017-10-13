See Linkin Park’s Carpool Karaoke Episode

FILE - In this May 16, 2015, file photo, Chester Bennington performs in concert during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Bennington's band Linkin Park released an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" on Oct. 12, 2017, that was taped in July, six days before Bennington took his own life on July 20. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

It’s been almost three months since Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington committed suicide and seeing this is so bittersweet. His family gave their full blessing to air the episode that was filmed a week before he took his life.

The full episode is 23 minutes long. The four guys rip through Linkin Park classics, an Outkast song, “screaning” lessons (that’s scream singing), a dance break and they take over a karaoke party bus.

