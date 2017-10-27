Did You See the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift’s New Video for ‘…Ready for It?’

Taylor Swift’s music video for “Ready for It” dropped last night and we’re all like 😲

The first time you watch it, you’re confused. Then you dig into all the amazingly place Easter Eggs and you’re like ooooohhhkay, I get it.

For example, look closely in the opening scenes and you’ll find the number 89 written in spray paint, which is Taylor’s birth year and album title, and the number 91 in yellow, which issss her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s birth year!

Another fan pointed out that these words were written out on walls throughout the video:

-All Eyes On Us

-UR Gorgeous

-This Is Enough

-I Love You In Secret

We know that “Gorgeous” is one of the tracks on her upcoming album, so it may be safe to assume the others are as well?!?!?!?

I live for this. See all the Easter Eggs HERE!!!

Xo- Chelsea