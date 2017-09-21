Security Officer’s Football Cheer Goes Viral

Busted… or maybe not?

This video shows Jack Taschner, a security resource officer at Appleton East High School in Wisconsin, walking up the bleacher steps, appearing to break up the crowd’s fun before jumping into gear and leading the “drive the bus” cheer.

Only one student was in on the plan, the student who normally leads the cheer. The student said, “Everyone thought I was going to get handcuffed or something and it was just fun to have him ask for my ID and he told me to take a seat like I was in trouble — but then he took over.”

The Appleton Police Department posted the video on Facebook and it’s been viewed more than 2 million times.