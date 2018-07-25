Scientists Settle Heated Dispute: Sleeping With A Fan On is Bad News

Scientists have finally weighed in on the fan or no fan while you’re sleeping debate, and the results are sure to divide us even more.

When you consider what a fan does, it would make sense what scientists have said about having a fan on while you sleep. A fan, by it’s very nature, moves air. It cools you while you sleep or provides white noise for those who need that to sleep. But it’s the moving of air that’s causing chaos for your health. Especially here in the Ohio River Valley with our notorious allergy season.

What happens when you move air? Well, the air then picks up whatever is lighter than air and moves it as well. Including dust, pet hair and even worse, pollen. Imagine what that is doing to your already severe allergies. All of this together can also trigger asthma attacks!

To make matters worse, the cool air can dry your skin, eyes, throat and even irritate your sinuses.

To summarize, the fan is bad news. If you need the noise, invest in a white noise machine. If you need the cool breeze, sleep outside so those of us who need silence can get a decent night’s sleep for once 😉

Get the full story HERE.