Science Tells Us the Best Way to Dump Someone

New research from Brigham Young University in Utah has found that when it comes to receiving bad news, including being dumped, the majority of people prefer a direct approach.

In the study, overall, people valued clarity and directness over a load of buildup or trying to ‘ease them in’.

One researcher said, ‘All you need is a ‘we need to talk’ buffer – just a couple of seconds for the other person to process that bad news is coming.’

When it comes to bad news about physical facts, such as ‘you’re dying’, the majority of people want absolutely no buffer.

While dancing around the topic or buffering the news may help the person delivering it to feel less awkward, it’s no help at all to the person receiving it. So if you’re dumping someone, cut to the chase and deal with the fallout as it happens. Don’t drag it out just because you’re feeling uncomfortable.

So if you’re doing the dumping..do it quick. It you’re the one getting dumped… I sorry :/