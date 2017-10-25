Scary Movies To Watch This Halloween
By Ben Davis
|
Oct 25, 2017 @ 8:52 AM

Obviously you’re going to watch the classics like, Halloween, The Exorcist, and It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. But what about those hidden classics?

Here’s a list of scary movies, that listeners of the Ben & Kelly Show helped create, you should check out!

  • “I Spit on Your Grave” – Full movie HERE
  • “Ghost Ship” – Movie clip HERE
  • “The Strangers” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Hush” on Netflix
  • “Joy Ride” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Rare Exports” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Mothman Prophecies” – Movie clip HERE
  • “The Entity” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Motel Hell” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Insidious” – Movie clip HERE
  • “VHS 2” on Netflix
  • “Wicked Little Things” – Movie clip HERE
  • “The Haunting” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Frailty” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Rose Red” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Hellraiser” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Mama” – Movie clip HERE
  • “Bloody Mary” – Movie clip HERE
Comments