Scary Movies To Watch This Halloween

Obviously you’re going to watch the classics like, Halloween, The Exorcist, and It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. But what about those hidden classics?
Here’s a list of scary movies, that listeners of the Ben & Kelly Show helped create, you should check out!
- “I Spit on Your Grave” – Full movie HERE
- “Ghost Ship” – Movie clip HERE
- “The Strangers” – Movie clip HERE
- “Hush” on Netflix
- “Joy Ride” – Movie clip HERE
- “Rare Exports” – Movie clip HERE
- “Mothman Prophecies” – Movie clip HERE
- “The Entity” – Movie clip HERE
- “Motel Hell” – Movie clip HERE
- “Insidious” – Movie clip HERE
- “VHS 2” on Netflix
- “Wicked Little Things” – Movie clip HERE
- “The Haunting” – Movie clip HERE
- “Frailty” – Movie clip HERE
- “Rose Red” – Movie clip HERE
- “Hellraiser” – Movie clip HERE
- “Mama” – Movie clip HERE
- “Bloody Mary” – Movie clip HERE