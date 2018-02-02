Scam Targeting Netflix Users

First things first, if you want to see what came to Netflix this month, watch the video above!

A new scam is targeting Netflix users by sending an official-looking email to users asking them to restart their memberships.

The email claims Netflix “could not validate the billing information” and gives a link for users to type in personal information, including their credit card number. DO NOT GIVE IT TO THEM!!

Netflix’s website is reminding users the streaming service will never ask for personal info like credit card numbers or Social Security numbers through email.