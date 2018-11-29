Santa’s House Is On Zillow…And It’s Pricey

Before you freak out, it’s not on the market for you to buy. But the Zestimate of it’s value is up there: nearly $765,000.

Zillow’s listing includes Santa’s House, complete with 25 acres, multiple 150 sq ft cottages for the elves, his toy workshop (duh!), reindeer stables and a sleigh parking garage. The actual living quarters is only about 2,500 sq ft and was originally built in 1822. However, updates were made in 2013! Lots of pictures and a video tour…

Puts a new meaning on “where the magic happens” eh??

SEE THE LISTING HERE