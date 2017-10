Want to learn how to act from Samuel L. Jackson? Just $90 gets you signed up for an online through MasterClass premiering sometime this winter.

He’ll teach you how to break down a script, leverage your voice, embody the characters, improve your auditioning skills, and collaborate in the industry. The course will include more than 20 video lessons, a downloadable workbook, and the chance for students to ask Jackson questions (which he’ll answer selectively).

MORE HERE