Sam Smith’s Grammys Outfit Slayed by Twitter
By Garfield
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 5:35 PM
Sam Smith performs onstage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Sam Smith’s performance at the Grammys was overshadowed a bit by his choice of attire and Twitter is having a field day with it.

Sam performed his new radio single “Pray” at last night’s Grammys. While the song is amazing and garnered a lot of attention, so did his choice of stage attire. Twitter being twitter, people were quick to tweet out their best one-liners and they’re hilarious. Before you  jump to defend Sam, you should know they were all light-hearted jabs 😉

Sam killed it at the Grammys. If you missed the performance, you can see it below.

