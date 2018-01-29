Sam Smith’s Grammys Outfit Slayed by Twitter

Sam Smith performs onstage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Sam Smith’s performance at the Grammys was overshadowed a bit by his choice of attire and Twitter is having a field day with it.

Sam performed his new radio single “Pray” at last night’s Grammys. While the song is amazing and garnered a lot of attention, so did his choice of stage attire. Twitter being twitter, people were quick to tweet out their best one-liners and they’re hilarious. Before you jump to defend Sam, you should know they were all light-hearted jabs 😉

Now that I think about it, Sam Smith was my Urgent Care Doctor last week. Super helpful and nice! #grammys — Mike Kelton (@mikekelton) January 29, 2018

Sam Smith dressed like he bout to take out our appendix. #GRAMMYs — Bossip (@Bossip) January 29, 2018

Do we get to say that Sam Smith looks like he’s guest starring on this weeks Greys Anatomy…or nah? #GRAMMYs — Charlene Carruthers (@CharleneCac) January 29, 2018

Sam Smith just got out of an 8hr surgery and he still singing like that y’all better respect that man! 😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/j8kXNj6NQZ — DELLY 💚 (@PTX_Delly) January 29, 2018

Why is Sam Smith dressed like if 1998 *NSync got into med school? #GRAMMYs — Brooke Preston (@bigu) January 29, 2018

Sam killed it at the Grammys. If you missed the performance, you can see it below.