These Sam Smith Remixes are FIRE

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016 file photo, Sam Smith arrives at Saint Laurent at the Palladium at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Smith is currently working on his second album. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

After a couple year hiatus and living in his parents’ basement, Sam Smith has burst back onto the music scene with his signature sound on full display in “Too Good at Goodbyes“.

We all love Sam Smith’s music. It’s great healing music for a break-up or cold and rainy Sunday afternoons. But, have you ever wondered what a happy Sam Smith song would sound like? Wonder no more. Check out this remix from EDM artist Galantis.

Now, if that weren’t enough; Snakehips made one that makes perfect ambient music for a dinner party for one.