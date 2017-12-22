Sam Smith Official With Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith arrives at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sam Smith’s relationships are as transparent as Taylor Swift’s. Both use them as inspiration for their music. But it looks like Sam’s got some new inspiration.

Brandon Flynn may not be the most widely known celebrity. But it you’ve watched 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, then you no doubt know who he is. Yesterday on Instagram, Flynn made his and Sam’s relationship official with a playful pic. There have been rumors about the two since October. It seems the rumors are now, truth!

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Congrats to Sam and Brandon! The holiday season truly is a magical time of year.