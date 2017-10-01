Sam Smith Covers George Michael in Impassioned Performance for BBC

Sam Smith arrives at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It’s safe to say that Sam Smith is back in a BIG way! Audience members at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge were treated to a flawlessly performed cover of Sam’s favorite artist, George Michael.

BBC’s Radio 1 was celebrating 50 years on Friday and they did so with crooner Sam Smith. Smith, who’s back in the spotlight after a 2 year break wowed the crowd with renditions of Alicia Keys’ “Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart” and George Michael’s “Father Figure”. Of course, he also treated the crowd to a live performance of his new song, “Too Good at Goodbyes”.

To introduce his performance of “Father Figure”, Smith said of George Michael; “my favorite artist of all time, the incredible George Michael”. Check out the performance below and I’ll think you will agree that it was magnificent.