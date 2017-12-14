Salma Hayek Is The Latest Weinstein Victim To Speak Out…Has A Long List Of ‘No’s’

Salma Hayek has joined the long list of women in Hollywood accusing Harvey Weinstein of misconduct. She wrote about it all in the New York Times, saying ”For years, he was my monster.”

She thinks that her friendship with Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney were the only thing “that saved me from being raped.”

Salma said there was a long list of “no’s” she had to use with Harvey Weinstein.

“No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to my getting naked with another woman.”

Hayek said Harvey didn’t like the word ‘no’ and would go into a rage if he didn’t get what he wanted. At one point he told her “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”

She said dealing with Weinstein as she was making “Frida” in 2002, was like a war. Weinstein constantly belittled her as an actress and producer during the shoot. At one point, he threatened to kill the film unless she did a nude scene with another woman.

