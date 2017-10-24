Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter Game is Ridiculous

FILE--In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds is shown during a roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. A U.S. judge is striking down a Utah law that landed a movie theater in trouble for serving alcohol during a showing of superhero film "Deadpool." Deadpool star Reynolds donated $5,000 to help pay the theater's legal bills. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

Ryan Reynolds’ twitter game is just sick. He often takes lighthearted shots at his life now that he’s become a father. His latest tweet is classic.

My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2017

If you’re on twitter and not following Ryan, you should change that as soon as possible. Here are a few other twitter classics.

When checking out of a hotel, it’s fun to say: “The fire resistant carpet deserves some sort of Fire Resistant Carpet Award!” — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 7, 2017

My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017