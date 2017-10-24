Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter Game is Ridiculous

Ryan Reynolds’ twitter game is just sick. He often takes lighthearted shots at his life now that he’s become a father. His latest tweet is classic.
My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2017
If you’re on twitter and not following Ryan, you should change that as soon as possible. Here are a few other twitter classics.
When checking out of a hotel, it’s fun to say: “The fire resistant carpet deserves some sort of Fire Resistant Carpet Award!”
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 7, 2017
My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017
Went to Disneyland because my daughter’s obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017