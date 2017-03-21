Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal Lose Control in Interview By Ben Davis | Mar 21, 5:48 AM CAREFUL! This has some swears, but is hysterical! A local reporter in Washington, D.C. tried to interview both Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal together for their new movie, LIFE, when everything unraveled. InterviewJake GyllenhaallifemovieRyan Reynolds Related Content Ryan Reynolds Being Interviewed By Ryan Reynolds I... Angelina Finally Talks About Pitt Split…And ... Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes Interview Justin Bieber Might Be In A Soccer Movie…And... Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Learns She Should N... Actor Jon Voight Helps Home of the Innocents!!