Ryan Reynolds attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

You read that right…Ryan Reynolds In A ‘Home Alone’ Remake??? Yep.

Word is he is set to produce and possibly star in an adult version the classic that made Macauley Culkin a star! The plot would center around a 20-something loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip and gets high at home — only to then discover that thieves have broken into his house.

Before that though, he’s going to be in “Detective Pikachu” out in May.

