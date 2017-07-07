Ryan Reynolds Helps Teen Exact Revenge

That’s Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal doing an interview for Wired. It has absolutely nothing to do with this article. But, I thought it was hilarious. Perhaps you will too.

Now, onto the subject at hand. Ryan Reynolds is #SAVAGE! In more ways than one. In his most recent exploit, he helped a girl get back at her ex-boyfriend in the most Ryan Reynolds way he could cook up. Gabi Dunn is her name and she was recently the victim of an ill-timed break-up. I mean, 4 days after prom. Does it get any more poorly timed than that?! In order to get back at this clueless boyfriend of her’s, she photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom photos. Of course after doing this, she tweeted the photo and tagged Ryan in the tweet. Check it out…

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to “edit” the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

As you might expect, the tweet went viral. And, I think you can see where this is going. Ryan himself saw the tweet and decided to get in on the action. He retweeted her photo, created the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi and then suggested something that will make you LOL…

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

If this doesn’t make you love Ryan Reynolds, I’m not sure will. I’ve got a man-crush on him. I can admit it. I’m sure Kelly K will approve of this story as well. From what I hear, she has a somewhat unhealthy fascination with the guy 😉