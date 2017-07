All. The. Feels.

Five-year-old Daniel Downing is a British boy diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancerous brain tumor, and only has months to live. He is also a MASSIVE Deadpool fan. His family managed to set up a FaceTime call with his idol so Daniel could show off his Deadpool t-shirt. So Ryan gave Daniel a little sneak peek from the set of Deadpool 2.

