Ryan Phillippe Messed Up His Leg In A “Freak Accident”

Ryan Phillippe’s job isn’t as dangerous as his family fun apparently!

He stars in this series called “Shooter” produced by Mark Wahlberg. A lot of stunts are involved…but that wasn’t the reason Ryan ended up with a broken leg. That was because of a freak accident during a family outing Sunday!

1. hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

2. outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

3. back in action soon. thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

4. who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. i will keep you updated on my progress. – 🖤 philz — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

He tweeted about it and promises to live tweet his “Shooter” episode airing tonight at 10 on USA for fans!