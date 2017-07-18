Ryan Phillippe Messed Up His Leg In A “Freak Accident”
By Kelly K
|
Jul 18, 2017 @ 6:46 AM

Ryan Phillippe’s job isn’t as dangerous as his family fun apparently!

He stars in this series called “Shooter” produced by Mark Wahlberg. A lot of stunts are involved…but that wasn’t the reason Ryan ended up with a broken leg. That was because of a freak accident during a family outing Sunday!

He tweeted about it and promises to live tweet his “Shooter” episode airing tonight at 10 on USA for fans!

