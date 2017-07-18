Ryan Phillippe Messed Up His Leg In A “Freak Accident”

Ryan Phillippe’s job isn’t as dangerous as his family fun apparently!
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017
He stars in this series called “Shooter” produced by Mark Wahlberg. A lot of stunts are involved…but that wasn’t the reason Ryan ended up with a broken leg. That was because of a freak accident during a family outing Sunday!
1. hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017
2. outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017
3. back in action soon. thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017
4. who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. i will keep you updated on my progress.
– 🖤 philz
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017
He tweeted about it and promises to live tweet his “Shooter” episode airing tonight at 10 on USA for fans!
my plan is to live tweet both east & west coast airings of #ShooterTV season 2 premiere tomorrow & do a long ass q&a prior to pass the time.
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017