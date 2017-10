Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

According to a tabloid source, Justin Timberlake has signed his contract to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the contract did include a non-nudity clause.

The source said, “The last time Justin performed was with Janet Jackson and her nipple was exposed to the world. Now the NFL wants to make sure that never happens again. Putting a nudity clause in his contract is the only responsible thing to do.”

