Rumor: Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley are Working on a Group Collaboration

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are rumored to be working on a group collaboration and here’s the proof that it may be true.

It’s been a busy week for three of pop’s leading ladies; Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. First, Miley Cyrus wiped her Instagram account leading many to believe new music was coming soon. Then it was announced that her and Liam Hemsworth have called off their wedding. It’s also widely know that she’s been working on a new album in a New York City studio that Lady Gaga is known for working out of.

Next, Taylor is kneck deep in all things Reputation Stadium Tour related and recently became the unwitting witness to a marriage proposal at one of her meet and greets.

Finally, Lady Gaga seems to be the only one keeping things low key aside from the rumors that she was working with Miley on a joint project. Then, someone noticed something this week that has fans of all three ladies, in shock.

Taylor Swift was seen walking into and out of Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

Seriously it happens to the world 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Taylor Swift leaving Electric Lady study where Miley and Gaga has been .My place where supposedly Miley was recording a secret project 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#BeReadyForMiley #MileyIsComing pic.twitter.com/eZVQAABHPu — Miley Is Coming (@Jauregui_Samp) July 18, 2018

One very informed fan of Taylor offered up the following theory:

If Taylor would want to record some songs for TS7 she doesn’t need to go to that studio, she usually works with Jack Antonoff, Max Martin and Shellback. There is two options, Taylor is in fact doing a collab with Miley or Gaga or she is meeting new producers for TS7. — Baz (@bazswift13) July 18, 2018

I seriously doubt she’s already putting in work for TS7. She’s not even to the halfway point of the Reputation Stadium Tour and she normally take a year or two off in between albums. My money is on her, Gaga and Miley working on a song together.

Brace yourselves.