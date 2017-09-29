Royal Caribbean Sends Ship to Evacuate People From Puerto Rico
By Ben Davis
|
Sep 29, 2017 @ 6:15 AM

Puerto Rico is still in bad shape from Hurricane Maria. Royal Caribbean is using a cruise ship to help evacuate people from Puerto Rico and deliver needed supplies to Caribbean islands.

They announced Tuesday that it is canceling its September 30th “Adventure of the Seas” trip so it can use the ship to help victims of Hurricane Maria.

Related Content

Delta Flight Narrowly Beat Hurricane Irma
Pitbull Is Sending His Private Plane To Puerto Ric...
Comments