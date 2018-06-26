Roseanne Spinoff “The Connors” Gets The Green Light and 10 Episodes

Sara Gilbert arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday, March 23, 2018 in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Roseanne spin off titled “The Connors” is a go and Sara Gilbert couldn’t be more excited!

Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene on Roseanne was involved from a producer stand point on the reboot. Having the show pulled out from under her due to poor decisions on Roseanne’s part left her and the rest of the cast and crew without a job.

Monday morning, it was announced on The Talk that ABC had given the green light to a Roseann spin off called “The Connors”. Obviously, no Roseanne this time around; so how are they going to pull this off? Here’s the synopsis:

The Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Sounds pretty good!

There has been no official premiere date. But ABC has ordered 10 episodes!