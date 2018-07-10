Roseanne Is Going To Interview Herself
By Garfield
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 7:51 AM

Roseanne Barr announced she will film her own interview, rather than be questioned by someone else.

Barr tweeted:

Roseanne  has said she has received TV offers and there was one in particular she might accept after ABC yanked the plug on her show thanks to an offensive tweet.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

George Clooney Gets Hits By A Car While On A Scooter Justin Bieber Makes It Instagram Official Jonathan Rhys Meyers Gets Detained After Tirade On A Flight Johnny Depp Getting Sued For Attacking A Movie Crew Member Zac Efron’s Dreads Have People Triggered Chance The Rapper ENGAGED
Comments