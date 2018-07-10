Roseanne Is Going To Interview Herself

Roseanne Barr announced she will film her own interview, rather than be questioned by someone else.

Barr tweeted:

After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 10, 2018

Roseanne has said she has received TV offers and there was one in particular she might accept after ABC yanked the plug on her show thanks to an offensive tweet.