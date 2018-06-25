Roseanne Barr Breaks Down In Tears During An Interview About Her Tweet

During an interview with a spiritual adviser, Roseanne Barr explains her tweet about Valerie Jarrett that ended her show and caused her latest scandal.

The interview is just now being released, but it was actually recorded the day after she was fired by ABC and her show was canceled.

Roseanne cried through the interview and said, ”I’m a lot of things, a loud mouth and all that stuff. But I’m not stupid, for God’s sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person a monkey. I just wouldn’t do that. I didn’t do that. People think that I did that and it just kills me. I didn’t do that. And if they do think that, I’m just so sorry that I was so unclear and stupid. I’m very sorry. But I don’t think that and I would never do that. I have loved ones who are African-American, and I just can’t stand it. I’ve made a huge error and I told ABC when they called me.”

In the weeks since her show was canceled, Barr has been dropped from her agency, received backlash from Hollywood, reruns of her show were pulled from multiple networks, and ABC has greenlighted a spinoff of Roseanne, called ’The Conners’, without her attached.

MORE HERE