Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson wanted to help some of the people hurt by the recent hurricanes, so he split his first game check into thirds, and gave the checks to three NRG Stadium cafeteria workers whose families were hit especially hard by the storms.

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017